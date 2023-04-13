To facilitate the payment of the vehicle tax to taxpayers, in Medellín the application of the 50% discount on late payment interest of the payment agreements signed with the department began, as established by Law 2277 of 2022, which modified the Tax Statute.

To make this benefit effective, people who have signed payment facilities before December 14, 2022, must cancel the entire outstanding balance of the debt after the discount has been applied.

On the other hand, those who have requested new agreements, that is, those who have been filed in January, February and March of this year, or are formalized during the months of April and May, must meet the following requirements to request the benefit:

Submit the declarations of the liquidated terms of the payment facility.

Not being reported in the State Delinquent Debtors Bulletin.

Make the payment of 30% of the debt, at the time you sign up for the payment facility.

If it is a legal person, it must have the certificate of existence and legal representation.

If you are a lawyer, you must have a notarized and authenticated power of attorney.

“From the Government of Antioquia we want to invite you to come and access this tax benefit. This is very important so that the people of Antioquia can catch up with their pending tax debts,” said the Undersecretary of the Treasury, Adriana Meneses.

Last year, 674 payment facilities were signed, of which 204 were able to access the benefit, once Law 2277 was put into operation, in the month of December.

Until May 15, you can request the application of the discount to the payment facilities through any of the following mechanisms: