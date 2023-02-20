By. Fernando Garzón – @fergarzon

78% of Colombian companies have implemented digital transformation solutions, 70% of companies consider that the adoption of digital technologies is key to keeping their business afloat, these figures, taken from the study “Digital Transformation in Colombia 2021” carried out by the consulting and technology firm Everis, shows that investing in technology is increasingly important to improve business productivity.

The same study shows that 88% of companies have implemented business mobility solutions, 81% have implemented artificial intelligence solutions and 80% have adopted cloud solutions.

Thanks to this encouraging panorama, the massification of payment options through electronic channels has yielded very encouraging results.

Entrepreneur TEC, he met the Colombian fintech Bold, a company that offers credit and debit card payment services in various businesses in Colombia.

This company presented the results of 2022, where they assure that, during said year, the small and medium-sized businesses linked sold $2.8 billion through electronic means, this represents 5 times more than what was registered in 2021.

In total, 20 million transactions were made through the means they offer: dataphones, payment links, PSE and secure payment with Nequi. In addition, a gradual increase in the speed with which linked businesses increase the use of these means was identified, which shows that more and more buyers are demanding payment options with cards and other electronic means.

According to the fintech, the top 3 businesses that registered the most sales, with respect to the total traded in the year, are led by restaurants and food businesses with 27%, clothing and accessories with 13% and finally markets with 10%. .

Businesses such as technology, bars, medical services, handicrafts and pet products, among others, occupy the remaining 50%.

2023 began with 300,000 businesses linked to its service. 50% is located in Bogotá and Cundinamarca, 10% in Antioquia, 7% in Valle del Cauca and 5% in Santander; the remaining 28% is distributed in other departments of the country. In addition, this year it will begin to operate as a Financing Company, which will allow it to offer new products such as an account and a MasterCard debit card for its clients.

Given the panorama suggested by the economic reality of the country, facilitating the financial inclusion of entrepreneurs contributes to the competitiveness of SMEs in Colombia and to the strengthening of the economies in the regions.

● Cundinamarca and Antioquia are the regions with the most businesses that use dataphones, with the food, clothing and market businesses registering the most sales.

● In 2022, the amount traded in business sales increased 5 times, through electronic payments through Bold, compared to the previous year.

● The report “Perspectives of the Digital Economy in Colombia 2021” by the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE), highlights that the pandemic accelerated digitization in Colombia, especially in electronic commerce, where a 65% growth was registered in online sales during 2020.

