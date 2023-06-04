Soap in the fountain of piazza Conteduca in Barletta, ‘excuse yourself’ – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARLETTA, JUNE 03 – “I invite you to apologize publicly for this stunt. I’ll wait for you at the city palace”. The mayor of Barletta, Cosimo Cannito, writes this in a post published on social media after the inspection in piazza Conteduca where the fountain is located in which unknown persons poured soap last night which caused whitish foam. The mayor, who will file a complaint, explains that “the boys riding two electric bikes” who allegedly carried out the act of vandalism were “videotaped by the cameras present” and will answer “for the damage caused to all respectable people of Barletta”.



This is the third damage done by kids in the city after the one two days ago in the fitness area of ​​Parco degli Ulivi where “someone stepped on the still fresh floor and left the indelible mark of their pedestrian passage”, recalls Cannito, and the another episode on 22 May when the stairlift in via Imbriani was broken.



The images of the video surveillance systems of the square in front of the station were acquired by Polfer agents. “To parents I say: instill in your children civic education and respect for our city that gave birth to us – concludes Cannito – Barletta is our home”.



