Home » Soccer championship for the Lgbti+ community of Tungurahua – Diario La Hora
News

Soccer championship for the Lgbti+ community of Tungurahua – Diario La Hora

by admin
Soccer championship for the Lgbti+ community of Tungurahua – Diario La Hora

Sport. Teams from all over the province can participate.

The Vision and Diversity Foundation organizes a lightning football championship for the population Lgbti+ in Tungurahua from June 7 to 11, 2023.

Only those belonging to gender diversity who live, work or study in Tungurahua may participate in the tournament.

The interested

The inscriptions of the teams can be held until May 28, 2023 in the following places: Francis Style and Ross Internet.

according to internal regulations prepared By the Organizing Commission, each team must be made up of five women and three men, on the court four women and two men must play obligatorily in each half.

At the end of the championship, a trophy will be awarded to the first and second placeas well as surprise prizes at a special ceremony to be held on Friday, June 30.

The objective of this activity is promote recreational spacess of healthy recreation for people who participate in the campaign called ‘Live your diversity’. (VAB)

See also  Layoffs, the blockade is triggered for companies that have used the Covid Cassa

You may also like

Quantum Safe, IBM locks down critical government and...

El Salvador accumulates 366 days without homicides

Colombia ranks as the fourth country with the...

constant drop in petrol and diesel at the...

Azuayos Vega and Bonilla qualify for the Junior...

The Government of Casanare is fined for extracting...

The 10 best books on Andy Warhol

Housing project will benefit 18 families from Chunchi

The Lakers achieve the epic and will play...

Ukraine. Intelligence monitors international recruitment center: possible Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy