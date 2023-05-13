Soccer championship for the Lgbti+ community of Tungurahua – Diario La Hora

Sport. Teams from all over the province can participate.

The Vision and Diversity Foundation organizes a lightning football championship for the population Lgbti+ in Tungurahua from June 7 to 11, 2023.

Only those belonging to gender diversity who live, work or study in Tungurahua may participate in the tournament.

The inscriptions of the teams can be held until May 28, 2023 in the following places: Francis Style and Ross Internet.

according to internal regulations prepared By the Organizing Commission, each team must be made up of five women and three men, on the court four women and two men must play obligatorily in each half.

At the end of the championship, a trophy will be awarded to the first and second placeas well as surprise prizes at a special ceremony to be held on Friday, June 30.

The objective of this activity is promote recreational spacess of healthy recreation for people who participate in the campaign called ‘Live your diversity’. (VAB)