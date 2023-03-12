The prefabricated influence of a dark world to outshine a star. the tendency to blur the image of a footballer with impeccable conduct, associating him with the underworld.

So many lies in the series “goals against”, on Netflix, which arouses morbid interest in the fans, because it is the evocation of the “soccer gentleman”, Andrés Escobar.

Andrés was not an average footballer. On the contrary, he was an unblemished man, marked by success in victorious stages, unforgettable for the fans of Atlético Nacional and the Colombian team.

The social counterculture, drug trafficking and sex should not diminish his brilliant past, like that of many of his teammates and coaches, who made successful tours at his side.

I waited in vain for a series that would exalt soccer, for Escobar, a “warm” and imperturbable defender, in his golden age, before his tragic death. The one that cried the world of the ball.

Andrés produced game sequences with a spectacular team, champion of the Copa Libertadores, which is now sullied, in a grotesque chain of images with a gruesome atmosphere.

His life was not that of a dissipated athlete. On the contrary, he was characterized as a committed professional, with a festive atmosphere and fine coquetry, backed by his personal quality.

Much is omitted, in the series, from the intimate Andrés, the coherent man in his life, with respectful manners, without the air of a star or petulant outbursts, with class on the courts, which rigorous historians have highlighted in books and articles.

Andrés lived, like many of us, a time without scruples, without respect for the existence of others. Evidenced by his premature death. There were many “doctors” who owned the teams, with their iron mandates, backed by fearsome henchmen with submachine guns in hand, intimidating and imposing, who proliferated throughout the stadiums. That doesn’t make you an accomplice.

For all the above I reject “the own goals of soccer” mediocre work from its conception to its staging. What a shame!

PS: I won a Simón Bolívar national journalism award, evoking Andrés Escobar, one year after his death. I was his friend, I admired his football and I mourned his death. Stephen J.