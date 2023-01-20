Home News Soccer player from Quibdó in the North Texas SC team
Soccer player from Quibdó in the North Texas SC team

The soccer team North Texas SC has signed the defender from Quibdo, Yeicar Alberto Perlaza Perea.

He was loaned by Atlético Nacional during the 2023 season and is pending approval from the US Soccer Federation, in addition to his ITC and work authorization. Per team policy, additional terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

North Texas has the option to exercise a permanent transfer on Perlaza Perea’s contract following the conclusion of his 2023 loan.

“Yeicar is a clear example of the young talent we want to attract,” said Matt Denny, North Texas SC general manager. “He can have an immediate impact for us as we begin to solidify what will be a really strong roster for 2023.”

Perlaza, 19, joins North Texas SC after a season with Atlético Nacional U-21. He made 52 appearances for the Under-21s through 2022, where he recorded seven goals and 15 assists.

Yeicar Alberto Perlaza Perea is 19 years old, he was born Quibdó but was raised in Tadó. He has played for Estrellas del San Juan, Tiendas Margos, Estación Verde and Nacional. He already has the Colombian Selection process.

As is the custom every year, Atlético Nacional gives up some players from its academy so that they gain experience and playing minutes in other clubs, some from the second division and others such as the case of Yeicar Perlaza who will be in the North American promotion with North Texas SC, affiliate team of MLS Dallas FC.

