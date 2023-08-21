Soccer stadium delivered in El Copey

The inhabitants of El Copey, Cesar, received the Andrés Pereira stadium, a new sports space that had an investment of $4.500 millions from the departmental government.

The residents of this municipality will enjoy a modern field, with stands for all attendees, an irrigation system, lights, stands, dressing rooms, bio-healthy park and parking area.

Pedro Antonio Habeichy, one of the sports managers of this municipality, indicated that “This stadium represents a lot for the history of sports in this municipality. Very good athletes have been made here and with this now-remodeled stadium we are sure that more talents will come out”.

In the act of delivery of the sports stage, the Monte Líbano Integrated Educational Institution also received new musical instruments, with which they will be able to continue putting into practice the musical talents of the educational community of said campus. “Today has been a very special day for the sport and culture of all copeyanos, who will be eternally grateful to the Government of Cesar for its great management. Today our students will be able to enjoy new instruments to continue developing cultural activities and also make use of this beautiful stadium that will undoubtedly help them in their sports training ”, said Alberto Carrillo Guzmán, rector of the institution.

