Friday, June 2, 2023, 10:02 p.m
Karachi (Ummat News) Well-known lawyer and social activist Gibran Nasir reached his home after 24 hours. His wife had told that some people had forcibly taken away her husband Gibran Nasir.
According to the sources, the police officials will meet Gibran Nasir advocate, and get the information about where Gibran Nasir went.
Actress Mansha Pasha, the wife of Gibran Nasir, said in a video message released between Thursday and Friday that some people have forcibly taken away her husband Gibran Nasir.
The Karachi Police had registered a case of abduction against Gibran Nasir’s wife actress Minsha Pashaki in Clifton police station.
On the other hand, on the disappearance of Gibran Nasir, Chairman PTI Imran Khan said in a tweet that the kidnapping of Gibran Nasir only reinforces the fact that we are heading towards the era of Nazi Germany after 1933.
