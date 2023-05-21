Social and development fragility turns the city of Tata into a “large forgotten village”

The city of Tata is located in the southeast of Morocco, and it belongs administratively to the Tata region (the Souss-Massa region). It is famous for its palm groves. It also abounds with important historical, natural, tourism and agricultural qualifications. However, it suffers from the developmental marginalization imposed on it by the administrative and elected authorities, for reasons that the local citizen did not understand. He lives miserably.

Hespress electronic newspaper visited the city of Tata, and met with a number of residents of this developmentally poor city, who confirmed in identical statements that Tata is another story of the failure of development approaches that equate plains with mountains, highlighting that they are sipping the bitterness of life due to marginalization and developmental exclusion in all fields.

Hamid bin Al-Sheikh, a resident of the city of Tata, stressed that this city has not yet achieved its right to development, indicating that the population lives under the burden of marginalization and suffers manifestations of misery and deprivation as a result of the absence of the minimum requirements of life, calling on the responsible authorities, appointed and elected, to act in order to Lifting injustice, marginalization and exclusion from it.

Ben al-Sheikh said, in a statement to Hespress, that “the quiet city of Tata has been living for decades with a number of problems and shortcomings that disturb the life of the local population in the absence of the minimum conditions for a decent life,” as he put it.

missing development

The miserable situation experienced by the residents of the city of Tata was exacerbated by the great disregard on the part of those in charge of managing its affairs, as well as the silence and spectator role on the part of the workers of the Tata region, according to the statements of the residents whom the electronic newspaper Hespress met during its last visit to this city.

Abd al-Qadir Aghreb, an association activist from the city of Tata, confirmed that “the residents of this city live between the pains of deprivation, pain and destitution, and it seems that the vortex of life is dragging them to an unknown place far from the calculations of the decision-making centers nationally, regionally, regionally and locally, to stand completely helpless before the rock of poverty that cannot be break.”

As soon as you set foot in the city of Tata, you can read the first chapters of suffering, despair and frustration experienced by the inhabitants due to the harsh and miserable social conditions that affected all aspects of daily life. A life of misery and misery suffered by citizens, whether residents or visitors.

In a statement to Hespress, Abd al-Qadir Aghreb said, in a tone of regret, complaining, and discontent with the living situation in which the residents of the city of Tata have been floundering for decades, that “local officials are not interested in the problems of the residents of this city who live in real deprivation of the most basic necessities of a decent life.”

For her part, Fatima al-Zahraa, a resident of the city of Tata, said, “Development in this city is greatly lacking, and the city needs a central gesture to move the stagnant waters.” She petitioned the ministerial sectors to allocate financial funds for the development of the city in all fields.

A city in the face of a village

Residents and visitors of the city of Tata assert that the city has not yet reached the level of being called a city, as it still preserves the face of a remote village that has been long forgotten and marginalized, stressing that Tata needs decades of time and elected and administrative officials capable of pulling it out of the shell of current marginalization.

Collective events describe the city of Tata as a “small, oppressed and marginalized village,” stressing that it has not received its share of development like the rest of the cities and regions of southeastern Morocco, and that the administrative and elected authorities are unable to change the face of the city.

Saeed al-Oraibi, an association activist interested in the local affairs of the city of Tata, stated that this city “still has the face of a village, and has not yet reached a level worthy of calling it a city.” It makes it a deserted village,” as he put it.

The same spokesman confirmed that the Tata region, which was created since the seventies of the last century, “has not left its developmental, social and economic position, as the development movement has seriously stopped since one of the region’s workers moved more than 8 years ago,” calling on “everyone” to take action to restore dignity to this city He pointed out that “associative activities are preparing for a popular uprising against marginalization and exclusion.”

Royal visit

Civil, associative and human rights activists from the city of Tata are calling for a visit by King Mohammed VI to this city, which they described as “socially and economically marginalized, which is outraged compared to its counterparts in the southeast of Morocco,” stressing that “a royal visit alone is capable of moving stagnant waters.”

Ahmed Wakrim, a human rights activist in the city of Tata, said: “There is associative and human rights coordination at the level of the city of Tata, and the region in general, to direct a distress petition to the king of the country to visit the city in order to find out the extent of the suffering of the residents in the absence of the minimum conditions for a decent life.”

In turn, Mohamed Belajel, another associative activist from the same city, revealed that “the idea of ​​sending a distress petition to King Mohammed VI came after the people of Tata exhausted all available means to demand the lifting of the collective punishment that the city has known for decades, which came against the royal desire to make Tata catches up with the cities that have undergone radical transformations since his accession to the throne,” according to his expression.

Al-Jamawi himself added, in a statement to Hespress, that “the residents of the city of Tata are all hoping for a royal visit in order to bring about a developmental revolution, and to open the door to accountability for everyone who contributed from near or far in making this city under the weight of ruin and destruction for years.”

For his part, an official source in the majority of the Tata city council said: “There are development programs that the city will know in the coming weeks, and the communal council, in coordination with the regional authority, has drawn up a set of priority development programs, which will be downloaded very soon.”

The same official confirmed, in a statement to Hespress, that “the city of Tata will experience development in the coming years,” criticizing the previous councils, which he said “were not at the level of citizens’ aspirations,” calling on residents to “submit proposals and project ideas for the new collective council in order to implement important projects.” according to a participatory approach,” he said.

The same official concluded his speech to Hespress by saying: “Yes, I will admit to you that there is a delay in the development programs in the city, and the region in general, but the financial capabilities of the territorial community of the city of Tata, and of the region in general, stand as a stumbling block in front of the councils’ desire to bring about any rapid change in practical programs and plans.” , according to his expression.