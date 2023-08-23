«Social classes, concepts and discussions»: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday in the Plataforma program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about social classes, an issue that he considered important to discuss.

“For some, the social classes are harsh from which they seek to evade as synonymous with violence, resentment and hatred, it is important to discuss them to know their fundamental role “he reaffirmed.

Fagoaga explained that social classes are categories or groups into which a society is divided, linked to economic and social factors, which tend to reflect inequalities within a society.

The most common classifications that are known are high, medium and low society or proletariat, which are the ones that face the worst adversities.

Finally, Fagoaga expressed that “the classes of power also influence the definition of norms and accepted values”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

