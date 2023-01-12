Home News Social housing in Treviso, here is the call for applications
Social housing in Treviso, here is the call for applications

Social housing in Treviso, here is the call for applications

The Municipality of Treviso has published the announcement to accept requests for public housing from individuals or families. Here is the link to the announcement with the indications for participating.

Applications will be managed and accepted by the Treviso Ater officesto which the Municipality has entrusted the entire administrative procedure for the definition of the provisional ranking, from the receipt of the requests to the control of the requirements and insertion of the actual applications.

Requests will be submitted from 16 February to 1 March. These are the deadlines set by the administration and by Ater for the collection of requests that will have to be all made with the Isee model. Those who do not already have it available will have to contact the Caaf or patronati, or they can also try the not very easy procedure to obtain the certification themselves through the site made available by the Veneto Region .

INFO AND APPOINTMENTS

ATER has set a period to receive questions by scheduling appointments.

For the entire opening period of the call, availability is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8.30 to 12.30. Telephone 349 9846036 or 347 4199861. Otherwise on Wednesdays from 8.30 to 12.30 and 14.00 to 16.00. From the day of publication of the call until the deadline for submission the appointment time will be Monday and Friday from 8.30 to 12.30; Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday from 8.30 to 12.30 from 14.00 to 16.00. Also at the Ater headquarters in Treviso in Via G. D’Annunzio n. 6 – Treviso 6 questions

