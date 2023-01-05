The new call for public housing in the Municipality of Treviso will be published on 16 January. Assignments have been blocked for months now, ever since the corruption investigation broke out which engulfed the Ca’ Sugana housing office. A few weeks ago the mayor Mario Conte’s decision to cancel the ranking under investigation by Prosecutor and Carabinierito make a new one.

By virtue of the agreement with Ater Treviso, the body delegated for the investigation of applications and the formation of the consequent ranking, the announcement will be published by Ca’ Sugana on January 16th while, starting from 9 January, appointments can be made (which will be held at the venue Ater of Treviso) for the assisted compilation of the assignment application.

Scores. The economic situation of the family nucleus will be established by a specific indicator of the equivalent economic situation called Isee-Erp, the calculation of which will be made at the time of submitting the application or by accessing the Veneto Region website for Erp housing. The ranking for the assignment of public residential housing will be formed on the basis of the scores defined by the regulation of the regional law n. 39 of 2017. Single parents with dependent children will be awarded a score from 2 to 5 for children for households with 1 to 3 minor children and 5 points for households with more than three minor children. As regards adult children, three points for families with more than three children and from 1 to 3 for families with 1, 2 or 3 children.

The young couplesformed no later than three years from the publication of the announcement, will be awarded 3 points if they have no children, 7 points for minors under the age of 7, 5 points for minors over the age of 4.



Residence in Veneto. From 2 to 7 are the points attributed to those who have registered residence or work activity in Veneto from 10 to 30 years, 7 over 30 years. Two points for emigrants who declare in the application for return to Italy to establish residence there and from 1 to 5 for seniority in the final ranking in the last ten years from 1 to 5 years. The objective criteria, on the other hand, include improper housing conditions due to a precarious residence procured by public assistance duly certified by the institution that assigned the residence (10 points), cohabitation with another or more families (1 point), presence of architectural barriers in accommodation occupied by handicapped mobility (2 points), overcrowding documented by certificate from the competent authority (from 2 to 4 points), unsanitary accommodation (2 points); the release of accommodation following an executive measure, not ordered due to breach of contract without prejudice to the causes of innocent arrears, or another condition that makes it impossible to use the accommodation (points 12) and lack of accommodation for at least a year (14 points).

Eight points will be awarded instead with 25 years of residence in the Municipality of Treviso. As regards the housing reserves, established by resolution of the City Council, 4% will be reserved for under 35, 4% in favor of young couples and 8% in favor of families consisting of a single parent with one or more dependent children, as provided for by art. 30 of Regional Law 39/2017, 2% for situations of social fragility in favor of the competent Health Authority or Social Services of the Municipality, or third sector subjects.

Appointments. The Ater of Treviso will proceed with the investigation of the applications and the formation of the provisional ranking within 120 days of the deadline of the notice and will proceed with the collection of applications at its headquarters in Via D’Annunzio n. 6, of residents only in the Municipality of Treviso, by filling in and uploading it to the regional ERP platform, the latter also available to non-residents.

To book your appointment starting January 9th it will be possible to call information service of Ater on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8.30 to 12.30 and Wednesdays from 8.30 to 12.30 and from 14 to 16 (Telephone 349 9846036, 347 4199861, [email protected]), Access to the headquarters of the Ater of Treviso in via D’Annunzio for appointments only the applicant will be allowed, for the presentation of the application, and for the entire opening period of the call, Monday and Friday from 8.30 to 12.30 and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8.30 at 12.30 and from 2 to 4 pm.