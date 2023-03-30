The Social Insurance Board recommends that working pensioners review their tax-free income statement with their employer after the indexation of their pensions.

With the indexation of pensions, the average pension will rise to 700 euros and the national pension rate to 336 euros from April 1. The increase in pensions affects the use of tax-free income of working pensioners.

According to Agne Kiviselja, head of the pension field of the Social Insurance Board, from January 1, the tax-free income from the pension of a person of old-age pension age (64 years and 6 months) will be calculated in the amount of 704 euros. “If a person’s pension is less than 704 euros, the balance of the tax-free income can be used from other income, such as salary. However, as a result of indexation, pensions will increase and a situation may arise where the amount of tax-free income used from wages will decrease,” explains Kiviselg.

Example: the pension of a person at old-age pension age increases from 500 to 600 euros. Instead of the previous 204 euros, the balance of his tax-free income is now 104 euros (704-600=104). If the pensioner is working and he previously used tax-free income from wages in the amount of 204 euros, it should be changed. In this way, a situation does not arise where the excess income with the income declaration has to be returned later.

Each person’s pension is individual and its amount depends on the person’s work contribution. So the pension increase as a result of indexation is also different for everyone. The purpose of indexation is to keep pensions in balance with changes in wages and prices. Agne Kiviselg explains: “When pensions are indexed, both the basic part of the pension and the annual rate are increased. The basic part of the pension is the foundation of the pension, which is the same for all old-age pension recipients. However, the annual value is the value that is multiplied by the length of service part of the pension, the insurance part and the combined part.” In total, the Social Insurance Board will recalculate the pensions of 323,000 people with the new values.

The most convenient way to check the new amount of your pension from April 1 is on the eesti.ee portal. When coming to the customer service of the Social Insurance Board or calling the helpline 612 1360, you must take into account the possible waiting time.