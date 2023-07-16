Home » Social Management recovered an older adult who was walking hunched over Valledupar
Social Management recovered an older adult who was walking hunched over Valledupar

Social Management recovered an older adult who was walking hunched over Valledupar

After the newspaper EL PILON will publish the case of Mr. Silfrido Banquéz Álvarezwho wandered through the streets of Valledupar and walked on his hands and feet, the Social Management Office of the Municipal Mayor’s Office took action on the matter.

This publishing house learned that the man receives medical attention in the Hospital Rosario Pumarejo de López, and then, according to Karen Estrada, head of the Social Management office, he will be transferred to a Wellness and Protection Center.

First of all, we cleaned him and then we admitted him to the Rosario Pumarejo de López Hospital, where you receive medical care so that we can finally have him in a Wellness and Protection Center to give him all the attention he deservessaid Estrada Vanegas.

The man, who lived as a street inhabitant, wandered through the race 19 and on several occasions he was close to being run over by the vehicles that pass through the place. Silfrido walked on his hands and feet, and with his mouth he held a bag.

