Social media: First US state bans Tiktok

The successful online platform from China is particularly popular with Gen Z. In Montana, Tiktok is now to be banned – with hefty penalties for app providers who do not comply with the ban.

Montana becomes the first US state to ban the social media app developed in China Tiktok. “To protect the personal and private information of the people of Montana from the Chinese Communist Party, I have banned Tiktok in Montana,” Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte tweeted yesterday after signing the law into law, which the state House of Representatives passed in April .

The new rule would ban app stores from offering the application starting January 1, 2024, and Tiktok would no longer be allowed to operate as a business in the northwestern state. For every day that the app is still available, app providers would have to pay a $10,000 fine. Users face no fines. Anyone who already has the app on their own device is not affected. TikTok did not initially respond to the decree.

TikTok, the Chinese Internet company Bytedance heard is under strong political pressure in the USA. President Joe Biden’s administration has already banned the app from government employees’ phones. The background is concerns that Chinese authorities and secret services could collect information about Americans via Tiktok and influence them politically. At the end of March, Tiktok boss Shou Zi Chew had to answer questions in the US Congress. He met with distrust and rejection from both Republican and Democratic MPs.

Montana as a blueprint?

Montana, with a population of just over a million, is the first state to have such a far-reaching law. Lawsuits against the Tiktok ban are expected. Critics see, among other things, the right to freedom of expression at risk. The actions of the authorities in Montana are therefore considered a test for a possible ban throughout the country USA. Technically, however, such a blockade should be easy to circumvent.

Tiktok has more than a billion users and is the most successful non-US online platform in western countries. The company rejects all suspicions and emphasizes that it does not see itself as a subsidiary of a Chinese company. Bytedance is 60 percent owned by Western investors and the company is based in the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean. Critics counter that the Chinese founders held 20 percent of the control thanks to higher voting rights and that Bytedance has a large headquarters in Beijing.

