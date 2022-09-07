Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 6th. Topic: Social role model and role model for the world – Sketch of the national model for teaching and educating people in 2022

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zhuang

Teachers are role models for people.

The Central Propaganda Department and the Ministry of Education announced on the 6th the list of national teaching and educating models in 2022. 12 teachers covering all levels and types of education, including higher education, vocational education, primary and secondary schools, preschool education, and special education, won this honor. Or cultivating ideological and political classrooms, or bravely climbing the peak of scientific research, or determined to take root at the grassroots level, or pour out great love and affection for children… They devote themselves to educating people to set a model, keep their mission in mind and set an example, and become excellent representatives and outstanding models of teachers for the majority of the people.

Deeply cultivate the ideological and political classroom

Ideological and political teachers are the ones who guide students to buckle the first button in life.

Sun Zhengyu, a professor at Jilin University, has been teaching for more than 40 years. The General Theory of Philosophy he wrote has been republished more than 10 times.

“My major is philosophy, but my career is to study and teach Marxist philosophy.” Sun Zhengyu, who is over old, has always regarded cultivating “people” as his “lifelong event” and is still lecturing for undergraduates. He hopes that, like the Marx he admires, he can “work for all mankind”.

The predecessors are old and fussy, and they are determined to forge ahead in later studies. Guo Xiaofang, a young teacher from Yuying School in Furong District, Changsha City, Hunan Province, “played” ideological and political courses in new ways.

As the head teacher of the “I am the Successor” online class in Hunan Province, Guo Xiaofang has carried out multi-dimensional innovations in the “cloud” ideological and political courses in the new era, and integrated the content of ideological and political education into “living teaching materials” such as current events and characters that students love, creating 46 major topics and more than 600 supporting courses have been published, covering more than 28,000 schools in the province and radiating across the country, forming an online ideological and political brand with national influence.

Climb the peak of scientific research

At Harbin Engineering University, Yang Shi’e is known as “a one-stop academician”. Just because he is over ninety years old, he never sits and teaches students.

Created China‘s first underwater acoustic major that combines science and technology with comprehensive coverage; participated in the training of China‘s first batch of underwater acoustic professional backbones; the earliest proposer and technical decision-maker of China‘s underwater acoustic positioning method… Until now, Yang Shi’e is still fighting for the first place in teaching and research. one line.

“I hope that our back waves, with the support of the state, will make greater contributions to China‘s marine and underwater acoustics.” This is Yang Shi’e’s birthday wish at the age of 90.

Another academician on the list, Kang Shaozhong, is from China Agricultural University. Since the 1990s, he has devoted himself to the teaching and research of efficient agricultural water use and water resources.

Established the key laboratory of agricultural water and soil engineering in arid areas of the Ministry of Education, initiated the establishment of the China Agricultural Water Research Center, and led the construction of my country’s first national key discipline of agricultural water and soil engineering… Today, Kang Shaozhong’s agricultural high-efficiency water-saving technology can save up to 10% of annual water. billions of cubic meters.

“Returning to an oasis in the arid region of the northwest”, this is the original intention of Kang Shaozhong who has been teaching for more than 30 years.

Zhang Xiangeng, dean and professor of Sichuan Nursing Vocational College, also regards the frontline of teaching and research as his “main battlefield”. Sichuan Nursing Vocational College under her leadership has achieved the transformation and upgrading from secondary vocational to higher vocational in only 3 years.

“Continue to adhere to the original intention of serving the country with education and health, and bravely undertake the mission of vocational education reform”, this is Zhang Xiangeng’s latest goal.

Determined to take root at the grassroots level

“One inch of deep ploughing, one foot of seedlings grow”. Those teachers who are determined to take root at the grassroots level and silently shine are always admirable.

Yang Ruiqing, the chief principal and teacher of Xingzhi Education Group, Pukou District, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, has insisted on taking root in rural education for more than 40 years and using rural life as a teaching resource. The Xingzhi Primary School he founded has also developed from a shabby and dilapidated rural primary school into a group-based modern school integrating preschool, primary, middle and educational practice bases.

Yang Mingsheng, the principal and teacher of the No. 1 Middle School in Huoqiu County, Lu’an City, Anhui Province, has stayed in the poor and backward areas of his hometown for more than 30 years, quietly working in the front line of teaching. He refused high-paying employment in developed areas several times, and even overcome the pain of tumors, winning the most sincere praise from the people of Huoqiu with his struggles.

An Wenjun, a teacher at Minghua School in Sunan County, Zhangye City, Gansu Province, has traveled to 4 rural schools in 30 years, dedicating his youth and love to children in pastoral areas. The three projects he presided over and completed provided a feasible development idea for students’ habit training, mental health counseling, ideal education, improving students’ comprehensive quality and building scholarly campuses in minority areas in pastoral schools.

pour out love

Education is a “benevolent and loving” cause, and only with love can we have responsibility.

Li Fanxia, ​​a professor at Shanxi Electromechanical Vocational and Technical College, is well aware of this truth. Known affectionately as “Sister Xia” by the students, she helps vocational school students learn and grow with meticulous care. She said that it is necessary for students to find their dreams and hopes in vocational schools, and that is to build a career in technology.

Ma Dan, another teacher from the vocational school Wuhan Tourism School, also cared about the growth and development of students with selfless love. Since 2016, she has twice applied to participate in the “group-style” aid to Tibet, and practiced “love education” on the snowy plateau. She said that when she chooses to help Tibet, she chooses dedication and responsibility.

Zhou Meiqin, the principal and teacher of Shanghai Pudong New Area Special Education School, has a 35-year career in special education. She sympathizes with the joys and sorrows of special children, and she protects the lives of special children professionally. Among her students, some perform internationally, some are admitted to famous universities, and more children have learned to support themselves. She said that the growth of the child is my achievement.

Among the national teaching and educating models this year, “post-80s” Sun Yi is the youngest, but has more than 20 years of teaching experience. After graduating in 2000, she resolutely chose to return to the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to devote herself to preschool education, and has never left this career since. For 22 years, nearly a thousand frontier children aged 3 to 6 have been cared for by her. She said that children can only be educated with love.

It is another September school season, and another group of role models for teaching and educating people.

From kindergartens to colleges, from vocational schools to special schools, from liberal arts to science and engineering… They represent the outstanding style of the teaching team in the new era, and interpret the lovely appearance of a good teacher with “four qualities” with heart and emotion.