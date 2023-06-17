Social norms and traditions exacerbate the pressures of Eid al-Adha on Moroccan families

Despite the difficult economic situation that most Moroccan families face due to the repercussions of inflation and high prices, in addition to the repercussions of drought, everyone is racing in search of securing the Eid sacrifice, which will inevitably exacerbate the deteriorating economic situation of families.

It seems that the social norms and traditions that have come to dominate the religious occasion have made many Moroccans submit to it, even though their financial situation does not help them bear the costs of the sacrifice, in an attempt to satisfy the family and the surroundings, far from the religious purposes for which it was prescribed.

Faced with this “dysfunctional” situation, many heads of families are forced to resort to borrowing or selling the furniture of their homes in order to secure the purchase of the sacrifice, whose prices reached record numbers this year, which raises questions about whether the custom has come to control Moroccans before worshiping in this ritual.

custom before worship

Hassan Al-Moss, the Friday preacher at Al-Rashad Mosque in the city of Temara, believes that Moroccans venerate the Eid al-Adha ritual “more than the rest of the peoples of the Islamic world, and this is good and should be preserved.”

Al-Moos recorded, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that in recent years he has noticed that this ritual “has been overcome by habit before worship, and it has become possible for a Moroccan person to overpay for the purchase of the sacrifice, no matter what it costs him.”

And the same spokesman stated that this “exaggerated care is recorded, although we are talking about a Sunnah, that is not obligatory,” stressing that “it is not necessary to search for borrowing and selling furniture to those who cannot afford it, because the sacrifice is obligatory for those who are able to buy it.”

And the same Friday preacher called on scholars and opinion leaders to set an example from themselves for the community, and urged him not to race behind the purchase of sacrificial animals and compete in them, recalling the story of the great companion Abdullah bin Omar, who “ordered his servant to go and buy him a quantity of meat, and commanded him to say For the people, this is the sacrifice of Ibn Umar.

Al-Moss highlighted that boasting and pride have become one of the manifestations that offend the blessed Eid Al-Adha, indicating that “some people can buy a sacrifice of 2,000 dirhams and it is divided for those who have children, but he resorts to buying a more expensive sacrifice with certain specifications, and the parents are in their choice under the control of the children.” Firmly in order to cut with these appearances.

Al-Moss acknowledged the responsibility of scholars, preachers, and religious guides in facing these matters, pointing out that hosting scholars in the public media for guidance, framing, and emphasizing that the sacrifice “is a year and not a duty, would contribute to preserving the country’s economy, because we follow how the state imports rams to provide sacrifices.” For all people, even though it is not an obligatory obligation, “according to his expression.

between individuals and the family

From a social point of view, Abd al-Ghani Ziani, a professor of sociology at the University of Sidi Muhammad Ibn Abdallah in Fez, considered that Eid al-Adha represents one of the entry points and analytical interpretations for understanding the societal transformations experienced by Moroccans, stressing that this occasion takes several dimensions that help to understand reality.

Ziani said, in an interview with the electronic newspaper Hespress, that “the religious dimension represents a focal point for all cultural, social and economic dimensions,” stressing that the Moroccans’ relationship with Eid al-Adha “is a religious relationship based on Islamic law, as it is a confirmed Sunnah that Moroccans cling to in order to draw closer to God and comply with the principles of Islam.” Shara.”

Zayani recorded that the religious occasion has a cultural dimension that is characterized by a set of manifestations, including considering it a necessity to “revive the common denominator that unites the family, through preparing communal meals and slaughtering sacrifices in the presence of children, according to special traditions.”

The same spokesman continued, explaining that “there is a cultural manifestation that is embodied in the revival of the commonality between individuals and the family, and an escape from what is collective Moroccan as a whole to what is individual and family, which changes according to the regions, each of which is characterized by special rituals and customs.”

class scale

Zayani considered that Eid al-Adha has manifestations on the economic and social levels, indicating that material matters are what determine the social status, and it is a “path and mechanism for disposing of the class dimension and the economic position in society,” adding that families’ boasting of sacrifices constitutes “a value shift at the level of representing the sacrifice that The religious factor declined in determining it at the expense of the economic and social factor.

The professor of sociology stated that the sacrifice has become “a class measure for families, and the feast is a season that Moroccans hope for in order to rearrange them in class,” pointing to the emergence of some families that “do not sacrifice and take some hotels as shelters to spend this period, and consider them to be among the economic elite.”

Zayani added, explaining this new phenomenon, by the fact that the group it represents sends “hidden messages that it always eats meat and does not need a sacrifice, which is read by the poor and society with different orientations.”

He also explained that this given constitutes a kind of “reconciliation with the painful reality experienced by the poor Moroccans, who do not eat meat throughout the year, and reconciles with the painful reality during the feast.”

Ziani pointed out that Eid al-Adha has become “another face for revealing a set of data about society, and a measure for reading the class reality in Morocco,” wondering at the end of his statement about “any holiday for any Moroccan, and it is a religious and cultural manifestation in which research is lost,” as he put it.