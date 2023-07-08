Social Prosperity opened registrations for Youth in Action – news

The call, which will run until November 1, is for 100,000 young people between the ages of 14 and 28 in a vulnerable situation.

Social Prosperity opened registration for the program on July 4 Youth in Action that encourages and strengthens the formation of human and social capital of the young population, to contribute to overcoming the situation of poverty and vulnerability and promote their social mobility. The call will be open until November 1.

The program seeks to link nearly 100,000 people from the most vulnerable young population who belong to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), the technical and technological programs of the SENA and other allied entities with which Social Prosperity has agreements.

The entity issued Resolution 1371 on June 28, in which it establishes the conditions of the registration process, which will be carried out in two phases:

– Phase I: registration of SENA apprentices that will be granted in cycle 5. Applicants will have the possibility of applying to the program between July 4 and September 11 and will receive their registration from October 23, 2023.

– Phase II: IES and SENA registrations that will be granted in cycle 6. Applicants will have the possibility to apply to the program between July 4 and November 1 and will receive their registration from December 18, 2023.

The entry requirements for the Jóvenes en Acción program are as follows:



– Young people between the ages of 14 and 28 who have a bachelor’s degree in secondary vocational education (grade 11) can participate.

– They must not have a university degree

– They must be in the population groups targeted by the program, due to their situation of vulnerability or poverty. These groups are identified through ICBF census lists, indigenous census lists, and Sisbén IV.

The enrollment process has three stages that all students must complete:



1. Pre-registration: the student must fill out a form that, later, generates an access code to the portal of Youth in Action. There you must upload basic documentation: identity document and high school diploma.

2. Registration: Social Prosperity validates the registered data and documents.

3. Formalization of the registration: the entity receives the reports from the educational institutions, in which it is verified that the applicant is enrolled.

Applicants must complete the entire registration process. The delivery of incentives begins when the commitments or academic conditions established by the program are verified. The program sends a notification to inform if the applicant met the requirements to join.

Enrollment approval is subject to the number of young people who apply to the process and according to the availability of places released by students who complete the accompaniment in the program.

The pre-registration process is a free process and does not require intermediaries; Those interested can carry out this process through the website of social prosperity In the following link https://jovenes.prosperidadsocial.gov.co/registro.

