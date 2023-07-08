Social raffle “Sounds of the Earth” raffle on July 13

On July 13, the 50 prizes of the “Sonidos de la Tierra” social raffle will be raffled, through which the operation of 65 community music schools of the Sonidos de la Tierra Network is supported.

This 2023, the most famous solidarity raffle in Paraguay reaches its twelfth edition with the motto “Music as a key to hope” and a new goal: to exceed the sale of 80,000 coupons. The proceeds will be allocated to the sustainability of 65 community music schools and support commissions of the Sounds of the Earth Network present in 16 departments of Paraguay. The coupons are already on sale at only G. 10,000.

In Paraguay, music and hope are today more united than ever; And that connection means much more: it is the key that opens the door to opportunities and that allows thousands of girls, boys, and adolescents to access tools to prepare and display their talent, something that can transform their lives. That is the message that Sounds of the Earth brings this year at the launch of its annual raffle, one of the main resources available to the 65 community music schools and support commissions that are members of the Sounds of the Earth Network.

“The raffle is a huge opportunity for the entire community, especially for our community music school. At the same time, it helps our place, our house, which is the place where we host, every Saturday, the children who come with great joy to learn, share and live what music is”, explains Silvia Ledesma, coordinator of the Quiindy Community School of Music.

The funds raised with the Sounds of the Earth Annual Raffle “allow the repair and acquisition of new musical instruments,” says Isaías Azuaga, coordinator of the San Lorenzo Community Music School. They are also invested in hiring music teachers, financing local, national and regional seminars and for the maintenance and acquisition of furniture and supplies for schools and improvement of their infrastructure.

raffle and prizes

On Thursday, July 13, the draw for this raffle will take place in an open draw before a notary public. The coupons will be for sale in different points of the national territory at a cost of G. 10,000.

With the presentation of Banco Familiar, Diesa, Personal and Flow, and the support of 28 companies, the Sounds of the Earth Annual Raffle will offer 50 prizes, including a Volkswagen Gol 0 Km car, G. 10,000,000 in cash, a motorcycle Star from Alex SA, nights of accommodation in different hotels, gift cards for electrical appliances, furniture and other items.

The raffle will take place in an open event before a notary public on July 13, at 6:30 p.m., at the Sonidos de la Tierra office, San José 582, near Fortín Toledo. The bases and conditions are published on the web HEREwhere you can also find the complete list of awards.

Physical and digital coupons

Paraguayans and foreigners over 18 years of age residing in the country may participate in the Sounds of the Earth Raffle. The winners must present their winning coupons and their identity card at the Sonidos de la Tierra office after the draw. The term that the beneficiaries have to withdraw their prizes is sixty days after July 13.

Digital coupons can be purchased at www.sonidosdelatierra.org.py with debit or credit cards and Personal Wallet, until Thursday, July 13, 2023. After the digital purchase, the buyer will receive the corresponding coupon number by email with which they can process the exchange of prizes in case of winning .

The raffle will also be sold in Red Sonidos de la Tierra, with volunteers from Banco Familiar, Branches of Alex SA, Farmaoliva, Salemma, Infonet Cobranzas, to Monday, July 10, 2023 and with Mobile Payment and in www.sonidosdelatierra.org.py paying with credit, debit and Personal Wallet cards, QR and WhatsApp until July 13 at 12:00.

About Sounds of the Earth

Sonidos de la Tierra was created in 2002 by the orchestra conductor and music researcher Luis Szarán with the purpose of helping children and young people through music. Today it is the emblematic program of the organization Tierranuestra, which seeks to promote values ​​and good civic practices through music.

Through Sounds of the Earth, community music schools that make up the Sounds of the Earth Network are organized and strengthened.

