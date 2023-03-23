Home News Social responsibility: TOGOCOM inaugurates a school building in Blitta – TOGOTOPNEWS
The TOGOCOM group, through its NUNYA TOGOCOM program, inaugurated on March 17, 2023, a school building at the EPP Agbandi-Zongo (Blitta).

Entirely renovated by TOGOCOM, this building is made up of 03 classrooms, an office and a storage space. AXIAN carries out rehabilitation and/or construction of classrooms in disadvantaged regions of Togo while contributing to strengthening the reception capacity of schools.

The TOGOCOM Group thus takes an active part in the execution of the roadmap of the Ministry of Primary, Secondary, Technical Education and Handicrafts of Togo, concretizing its societal commitment towards the services of the basic communities.

For Anoko LAWSON, Director of Human Resources and CSR, “this achievement is the result of the work of a team committed to the development of disadvantaged communities”.

She added that the NUNYA TOGOCOM program is growing and in a few years, all regions of Togo will have a NUNYA TOGOCOM school.

Along the same lines, the Acting Director General of TOGOCOM, Tarik Boudiaf, said that this building represents their commitment to improving the study conditions of students in disadvantaged regions of Togo.

“At TOGOCOM, we have a clear vision: sharing the fruits of our labor with the poorest is a source of inclusion and blessing. This is why, with the Axian Foundation, we launched the Nunya TOGOCOM program in 2021 to invest in education, prioritizing the most needy regions”, underlined the Acting Director General.

In 2022, the NUNYA TOGOCOM program enabled the construction of school infrastructure, in particular 06 classrooms, an office, a storage room, a toilet block and a water borehole at the EPP Toutougou (Dapaong); 03 classrooms, an office and a storage room at EPP Madjikpéto (Agoè Nyivé).

A pioneer of 5G technology in Togo and the sub-region, TOGOCOM is the leader of the Togolese telecommunications market. Resulting from the merger of TOGO TELECOM and TOGOCEL, TOGOCOM, a subsidiary of the Axian group, aims to become the champion of quality of service to the best international standards. Its story is that of an operator who grew hand in hand with all Togolese. From the provision of the first communication services, to fiber, through financial transactions via mobile, the goal has always been to support everyone in a constantly evolving technological universe.

