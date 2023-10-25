Social Security Administration Announces 3.2% Increase in Payments for 2024

Social Security Administration Announces 3.2% Increase in Benefits for 2024

To protect beneficiaries from purchasing losses due to inflation, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has expanded payments from the Social Security Program. This increase, known as Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Salaried Workers in Urban Areas and Administrative Workers (CPI-W). The SSA compares the CPI-W of the third quarter of the previous year with that of the third quarter of the current year to determine the increase to the COLA for the following year.

For 2024, the SSA has officially confirmed a 3.2% increase in cash payments, and checks will also be adjusted by the same percentage. This adjustment aims to ensure that beneficiaries can maintain their standards of living despite rising inflation.

While each case may differ, payments can be calculated by multiplying the current benefit by 1,032. For example, a worker retiring in 2024 can expect an increase of around $57.00 USD, resulting in an approximate payout of $1885.00 USD for them.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will also see an increase in their payments. A single individual will receive $943.00 USD, while a married couple, both receiving benefits, would receive $1414.8 USD. An essential person would receive $472.6 USD.

It is important to note that the COLA increase will take effect in December. This allows the first payments of 2024 to be issued with the automatic increase starting in January. However, some SSI beneficiaries may receive increased payments before the new year begins. This is due to the fact that the first days of January fall on a weekend. Therefore, SSI beneficiaries will receive the payment with the COLA increase on December 29th.

These adjustments by the SSA aim to provide financial support to beneficiaries and ensure that their purchasing power is not eroded by inflation. By increasing benefits, the SSA aims to address the rising costs of living faced by retirees and individuals who rely on the Social Security Program for their livelihoods.

