Social Security Announces $360 Increase in Retirement Payments for Beneficiaries in 2023

An Increase in Social Security Retirement Payments Announced

The Social Security Administration has announced an increase in retirement payments for beneficiaries across the United States. This increase will see beneficiaries potentially receiving up to $360 more in their next retirement payment. This increase is known as a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

In 2023, the COLA was 8.7%, raising the maximum Social Security check from $4,194 to $4,555 per month. As a result, the next retirement payment will be increased by up to $360 compared to the payment given last year in November.

In addition, it is expected that in 2024 retirement payments will have an additional increase of 3.2%, potentially raising the maximum Social Security retirement payment to approximately $4,700. This represents a significant advance from the $4,194 recorded in 2022. It should be noted that the additional $360 will be received by retirees who receive the maximum payment, although all Social Security payments have had an increase of 8.7%.

Payment days for the month of November were also announced. The November supplement Social Security payment was given on November 1, with a maximum of $914. Then, payments for people who retired after 1997 and who were born between the 1st and 10th of any month of the year were made on November 8. On November 15, payments were made for people who were born between the 11th and 20th of any month of the year. Lastly, the last payment of the month was made on November 22 for those born between the 21st and 31st.

This increase in retirement payments is welcome news for many beneficiaries, providing some relief in managing the cost of living. The announcement comes as a global survey reveals that 65% of people are concerned about the cost and quality of life, making these increases in Social Security payments even more significant for those who rely on them.

Share this: Facebook

X

