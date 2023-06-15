Social Security awards altruistic blood donors

The Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) presented recognition to blood donors as part of the commemoration of World Altruistic Blood Donor Day.

with the motto “Donate blood, donate plasma, share life, share it often”the ISSS carried out this activity with the aim of raising awareness about the need to donate blood to guarantee the availability of blood reserves in the hospital network.

The ISSS authorities also showed their satisfaction to the donors for their voluntary contribution, which saves the lives of Salvadorans.

«Blood donations help us save millions of lives, allow us to perform medical and surgical procedures; They also play a vital role in maternal and child care, pregnancy, and response to natural disasters. This year’s motto “Donate blood to save lives” and it is precisely what you do, share your life with others you do not even know, anonymously and selflessly, giving a valuable gift. It’s an act of solidarity.”said the director of the Surgical Medical Hospital, Javier Osegueda.

For his part, the deputy manager of the ISSS Health Services Organization, Jaime Castro, highlighted the work that each altruistic donor, institution and company develops to collect blood through different actions such as mobile days.

«I want to encourage you to be drivers of empowering and encouraging other people to create a network of altruistic donors that are required in our country and our care centers. We applaud these actions, it is very important to publicize these events that are celebrated, but also that they are maintained throughout the year. Thank you for the support you have given us.”indicated Dr. Castro.

According to data from the ISSS, through the mobile campaigns, from January to May of this year, 23 campaigns have been carried out, which have made it possible to maintain a cooperative blood fund at the time of an emergency.

Official data details that the Medical Surgical Hospital received 10,421 blood donations in the aforementioned period, of which 989 were altruistic and 9,371 replacement. In the year 2022, 27,203 donors were attended, of which 2,535 were altruistic and 24,243 replacement.

The Blood Bank attends daily an average of 85 to 100 donors, of which 56.71% are men and 43.29% women.

It is worth mentioning that a part of the blood reserves is used to transfuse patients with oncohematology, hemodialysis and dialysis, kidney transplantation, intensive care and cardiovascular surgery.

As explained by the specialists, three types of components or units are extracted from a 500-milliliter bag of blood: red blood cells (which last 35 days), plasma (component rich in coagulation that lasts for a year) and platelets (last five days).

Aleyda Alemán was recognized by the ISSS for being an altruistic donor. She asserted that she has been donating blood for 12 years.

“For me it is satisfying to know that I can save other lives. All this motivated me when my mother was sick and we found ourselves having to go looking for blood to save her life. After that moment, I began to donate blood altruistically»said German.

