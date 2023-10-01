Social Security Benefits to Increase for Some, but Not All, by 2024

Retirees who receive income from their Social Security savings will see an increase in their benefits starting in 2024, according to calculations by the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). The increase is expected to be around $59 extra dollars per month, although the official announcement has not been made yet. However, not everyone will see an increase in their payments.

The COLA for 2024 is expected to be much lower than the previous year’s adjustment, which was one of the highest in the last 40 years at 8.7%. According to calculations by The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), beneficiaries will receive an additional $59 to their benefits each month. This increase in benefits will also apply to workers with long-term disabilities and surviving beneficiaries.

Unfortunately, there are certain groups that will not receive an increase in their Social Security payment in 2024. This includes individuals who have never paid their Social Security taxes or those who have not earned the required 40 credits for retirement benefits. Government employees with pensions and self-employed individuals who do not pay Social Security taxes are also not eligible for the increase.

The final decision on the COLA for 2024 will be announced on October 12, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest inflation data. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will be able to calculate whether there will be an increase in benefits based on this data.

Social Security plays a significant role in the retirement of many individuals, with a majority of retirees relying on their monthly benefit as a source of income. Future retirees also expect to depend on their Social Security income to cover their expenses.

The COLA is calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Office Workers (CPI-W), which tracks price movements in a variety of goods and services. The average CPI-W reading for the third quarter of each year is compared to the previous year to determine if prices have increased. The percentage difference in average third-quarter CPI-W readings determines the increase in Social Security benefits.

While some retirees will see an increase in their Social Security benefits in 2024, others will not be eligible for the increase. The final decision will be announced in October, providing clarity on the COLA for the upcoming year.

