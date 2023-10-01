Social Security for Retirees in Florida: Changes and Benefits in 2024

Florida Continues to Attract Retirees with Social Security Benefits

Florida remains a popular choice for retirees, thanks to its attractive lifestyle and Social Security benefits. The state’s extensive network of Social Security offices caters to the needs of its numerous retirees, with separate divisions for the North and South regions.

According to the Social Security Administration, nearly 5 million Florida residents qualify for Social Security Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability (OASDI) benefits, with around 3.8 million being retired workers. Retirees planning to move to Florida in 2024 will benefit from the state’s lack of state income tax, making it one of the most tax-friendly states to retire in.

While Social Security rules in Florida are the same as in other parts of the United States, there are some notable changes for retirees to consider in 2024. One significant change is the annual cost of living adjustment (COLA), which is expected to be 3.2%. This adjustment will increase the average monthly benefit of retirees, currently at $1,790, by $57.30. Although this increase is lower than the previous year’s 8.7% COLA, it still provides a boost to retirees’ income.

However, retirees planning to move to Florida should be aware of the state’s high inflation rate, primarily driven by rising housing costs, especially in metropolitan areas like Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach and Tampa-Clearwater. The inflation rate in these areas is approximately double the national average.

Additionally, retirees receiving other forms of income outside of their Social Security checks should take note of changes to the earnings test. The threshold for withholding Social Security benefits if retirees continue to work and earn income above a certain amount will increase in 2024. This threshold is adjusted annually based on national wage trends. In 2023, the threshold was $21,240, and for every $2 in annual earned income above this limit, the Social Security Administration withholds $1 in benefits.

Retirees considering Florida as their retirement destination should stay informed of these changes to ensure financial planning aligns with their retirement goals. The official COLA announcement is expected on October 12, and retirees should monitor updates from the Social Security Administration for any further changes or information relevant to their benefits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

