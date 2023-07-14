Social Security Payment Schedule for July 2023: Here’s What You Need to Know

Title: Social Security Administration Announces Payment Schedule and Increases for Beneficiaries in 2023

Subtitle: Retirees, Survivors, and Disabled Individuals to Receive Higher Monthly Payments

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its payment schedule for July, informing beneficiaries about the dates they can expect to receive their monthly payments. In addition, the SSA has announced an 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for 2023, as required by law.

As the administrator of the national social security program, the SSA oversees various insurance programs, including retiree, survivors, and disability insurance. It also manages the SSI program, which provides financial assistance to the elderly, blind, and disabled, and plays a crucial role in assigning Social Security numbers to individuals residing in the United States.

The increase in benefits began in January 2023 for Social Security recipients, while SSI payments were adjusted starting from December 30, 2022. The annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) aims to ensure that beneficiaries’ payments keep up with inflation.

According to the schedule provided by the SSA, beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month will receive their payments on July 12. Those born between the 11th and 20th can expect their payments on July 19, while payments for individuals born between the 21st and 31st will be disbursed on July 26.

The SSA also clarified that SSI payments are usually made on the first day of each month. However, since July 1 fell on a Saturday, the payments were made on June 30. For beneficiaries who started receiving their payments prior to May 1997, the SSA disburses the funds on the 3rd of each month. If the 3rd falls on a holiday or weekend, the payment is advanced accordingly.

With the 8.7% COLA increase, retired workers can expect their monthly payments to rise by an average of $146, totaling around $1,827. Couples where both spouses receive Social Security benefits will receive an average check of $2,972. A widower with two children will receive an average check of $3,520, while a widower alone will receive $1,704 on average. Disabled workers with a partner and one child will receive an average check of $2,616, and disabled individuals, on average, will receive $1,483.

In terms of Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the standard check will amount to $914 for individuals and $1,371 for couples.

These adjustments aim to provide stability and support to individuals who rely on Social Security benefits and SSI payments. The increased amounts will help retirees, survivors, and individuals with disabilities meet their basic needs and plan for the future.

As always, the Social Security Administration remains committed to ensuring the well-being of its beneficiaries by providing regular and timely payments. These adjustments reflect the agency’s effort to keep pace with the rising costs of living and maintain the financial security of those who depend on these vital programs.

