Social support for vulnerable groups with pets: this is the one that has been placed in Piedmont, thanks to the initiative of the regional councilor with responsibility, first in Italy, for Animal Welfare, Chiara Caucino. In fact, during the session of the regional council, the green light was given to the “social veterinary clinics”. It is a unicum and a significant first step towards the “health insurance” for animals to which Caucino is already thinking of arriving, obviously step by step. But what will be born in Piedmont is an absolute novelty: six social veterinary clinics, for four inter-company areas, to which are added the ASL/To3 and the ASL/To4.

Each area will have a lead ASL who will manage the project. These are important numbers because the clinics will serve the 260,000 people in charge of social services, most of whom own a pet. The clinics will guarantee basic services and will be operational by 30 June 2023. «Our animals are a precious value for each of us and even more for people who experience hardship, but for this very reason it is important to guarantee their well-being conditions », underlines the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio. Caucino explains: «It is a measure on which I worked for months and to reach which, obviously, I had discussions with the veterinary order and with the local health authorities. Pets play an important therapeutic role in particular for frail subjects such as the elderly, minors and people with disabilities and who are recently being re-evaluated and identified a methodological structure and therapeutic uses aimed at specific psychopathologies. Furthermore, the situation after the pandemic, of profound economic crisis, has had a heavy impact on fragile subjects in a state of need followed by the Piedmontese social services who, in many cases, are owners of pets.

The exponent of the regional council adds that “the objectives of this measure are multiple: to avoid the abandonment of animals, perhaps because one does not have the resources to care for them, to ensure that the most fragile people do not have to suffer a further economic burden for the a disease occurs to your pet and prevent critical hygienic-sanitary situations from further worsening the situation of people already in difficulty”

. In Italy, according to the most recent reports by Censis and Eurispes, there are 32 million pets, including over 14 million dogs and cats, and 39.5% of Italians have at least one pet. In Piedmont, the only dogs registered in the canine registry number around 800,000 units and therefore it is estimated that there is one dog for every five Piedmontese residents.