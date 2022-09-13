IVREA. The new board of directors of the Comunità del Canavese Foundation, in office since last April, chaired by Augusto Vino, has decided to begin its three-year mandate with a consultation of the various public and private entities involved in the social welfare of the area.

To this end, to illustrate the guidelines of the Community Foundation of the Canavese, a public assembly was convened at 5.30 pm on Thursday 15 September at the Officina H university training center. Supporting members are invited to the meeting. , stakeholders and those interested in the Foundation’s activities and development prospects. The round of consultations was aimed at gathering information on the evolution of the social situation in our territory, as well as collecting suggestions and suggestions on the role and activities of the Foundation for the near future. Starting from the indications gathered in the meetings with the stakeholders and from a reflection on the path taken so far by the Foundation – a document of guidelines has been drawn up, which indicates the strategic choices and the characterizing activities that it intends to pursue in the next two years. Community of Canavese Foundation.

The invitations are also addressed to the participating municipal administrations of the territory and to the three subjects who had created the Committee for the Constitution of the Community Foundation in 2014 and who today appoint three members of the board of directors: Municipality of Ivrea, Confindustria Canavese and Aeg Cooperative.