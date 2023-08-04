Social Work Committee of Beijing Municipal Party Committee Holds Exchange Meeting on Theme Education Research

Title: Beijing Municipal Civil Affairs Bureau Holds Exchange Meeting on Results of Theme Education Research

In an effort to deeply study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the Civil Affairs Bureau of the Social Work Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee recently held an exchange meeting on the results of the leadership team’s theme education research. The meeting was presided over by Xu Zhijun, secretary of the Social Work Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and director of the Civil Affairs Bureau.

Since the launch of the themed education, the leading group of the Civil Affairs Bureau has identified 15 leading research topics based on the actual situation. They have guided the relevant departments to coordinate and promote 51 special research topics, covering areas such as elderly care services, security for vulnerable groups, and social party building. The goal was to ensure full coverage of investigations and research in key areas.

During the investigation process, team members have delved deep into grassroots communities, focusing on identifying conflicts and using various methods, including questionnaire surveys, data analysis, and on-site visits, to carry out thorough research. This approach has yielded positive results in problem-solving and the application of research outcomes.

The meeting emphasized the need to further consolidate the theoretical basis of investigation and research. By integrating theoretical study with investigation and research, development promotion, inspection, and rectification, the team aims to deepen their understanding and grasp of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. They also emphasized the importance of studying General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important explications on investigation and research, inheriting and carrying forward the party’s “heirloom” of investigation and research, and acquiring the necessary skills for leading cadres to fulfill their duties.

Rectifying the problems identified during the research was another key focus of the meeting. The team stressed the significance of resolving conflicts, changing work styles, and strengthening the relationship between the party and the masses. They urged immediate correction of identified issues and prompt public reporting on the rectification process. If some problems cannot be solved immediately, responsible parties should provide a clear timetable, road map, and responsibility letter, with supervisory measures in place. If the scope of responsibility extends beyond their mandate, team members are advised to actively report the situation to relevant departments and make suggestions to promote problem-solving.

Lastly, the meeting discussed the importance of promoting the transformation and application of research results. Key and difficult issues that concern the long-term welfare of the masses and have been strongly presented should be prioritized. The team aims to reverse the construction period and achieve early results. They stressed the importance of coordinated efforts across departments and fields to tackle difficulties and establish a joint force. The meeting also focused on summarizing effective practices and successful experiences of investigation and research, with the aim of improving the long-term mechanism and making investigation and research a common practice in the city’s social construction and civil affairs system.

The exchange meeting marked a significant step towards in-depth theme education and research in Beijing, as the Civil Affairs Bureau continues to prioritize the implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

