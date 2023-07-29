Socialized the execution of the new stage of the Health Park in Marseille

With the virtual participation of a delegate from the Ministry of Sport and the presence of the actors involved in this public performance, the work specifications were shared with the local community in the theater of the Casa de la Cultura in Marseille. of the new stage of the Health Park in this municipality.

A project that exceeds 5 thousand 437 million pesos, will be carried out in this sports venue from the month of August and for a period of six months, as confirmed by the supervision of the work itself in charge of the Internogal Consortium, when reporting the components of this investment that, between the National Government and the co-financing of the Government of Risaralda and the Municipal Mayor’s Office, will be carried out in this town and with which it is expected to provide quality spaces.

This work contemplates an intervention area of ​​approximately 11,576 square meters, for the construction of two multiple courts (sports centers), service area with platforms, green areas, bathroom battery, lighting, outdoor gym, children’s games, bio-healthy park and recreation area, concrete benches, connectivity, pedestrian circulation between the stages and will include an 11-a-side soccer field made of synthetic grass with an enclosure and drainage works.

The project, which obeyed initiatives of previous administrations, was oriented to give continuity to this sports complex that began in 1993 on the grounds of San Luis, now Parque de La Salud, and which awaits new stages of execution that will allow this proposal to be completed. of great recreational impact and inclusion for the people of Marseillaise and visitors to the municipality.

From the Municipal Planning Office, during the current administration, all the administrative processes were supplied before the national and departmental instances, in a costly and time-consuming process, which now shows effective results with a budget provision that will allow another of the stages of this local urban scenario.