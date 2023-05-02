Sociedad de Trabajadores Unión Obrera “1 de Mayo” celebrates its 120th anniversary – breaking latest news

The Mixed Society of Workers Unión Obrera “1 de Mayo”, this May 1, 2023 will commemorate its 120 years of establishment.

Cultural, social and solemn acts will be part of the activities that will begin this Sunday, April 30.

According to Irayda Velásquez Cuenca, president of the Society, at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday they will carry out the general lighting of the institution’s building; 7:00 pm, Gala retreat, with the support of the Military Band of the Loja Nº 7 Infantry Brigade and night of lights; 8:00 pm, presentation of the Sumak Warmi Dance Group and the Sañe Group.

On Monday, May 1, the central day of the festivities, they will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the hoisting of the National Emblem; and, at 3:00 p.m., the solemn session in the “Dr. Luis Felipe Guarderas Amenero”.

During the event, the imposition of the Consecrated Band as Mother Symbol of the entity 2023-2024 is planned for Rosa Alcira Cando de Fernández; delivery of medals: “First of May” to Margarita Salazar Ortega; “Lautaro Loaiza” to Carmen Paulina Illescas Burneo; “Reyes Rodríguez” to Daniela del Cisne Sánchez Mogrovejo. Finally, the artistic presentation of the group “Das Lied”.

Journeys

The president of the entity added that the activities continue on Saturday, May 13, with medical conferences by the Reina del Cisne Specialty Center from 08:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m.; and, on Saturday the 20th, a fellowship program with lunch, afternoon coffee and a tribute to the members for Father’s and Mother’s Day. (YO)