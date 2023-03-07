How many Russians support the war against Ukraine? The Russian sociologist Lew Gukov investigated this question – and the result “shocked” him, according to his own statement. Speaking to the portal “Novaya Polsha”, 70 to 75 percent of the Russian population are for the war.

Gukow: “I was shocked by the approval of the war”

“It’s a monthly survey that we conducted throughout the war,” Gukow said. “But the picture remains practically unchanged.” I expected a much harsher and more negative public reaction to the declaration of war,” Gukow said. But: “Society turned out to be even more lazy, submissive and passive,” summarizes the sociologist.

Only 10 to 12 percent of Russians are “strongly against Putin, against war,” Gukov told Novaya Polsha. This is mainly due to the censorship in the country.

“Important to understand that full censorship has indeed been introduced in the country”

“It is important to understand that full censorship has indeed been introduced in the country, more than 20,000 websites have been shut down. Of course you can find alternative publications, internet portals, YouTube channels, but that requires some effort. Fines, arrests, repressions blocked the possibility of obtaining independent information.”