Sociologist pushes for new “we-sense”

Against the background of social divisions, the Jena sociologist Hartmut Rosa has advocated a new political culture. In the dispute about the corona vaccination, arms deliveries or gender issues, he observes a polarization that is harmful to democracy, Rosa said on Friday at a church conference panel in Nuremberg. Those who think differently are increasingly perceived as idiots, traitors or not of sound mind. “We have to change the political culture. We need a new sense of togetherness,” demanded the scientist from the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena.

Internet political activist Markus Beckedahl complained during the discussion on the topic “We have to rebuild democracy” that many public participation formats, for example from the federal government, were more like a “participation simulation”. Often people don’t actually listen. “It’s dangerous because it causes people to get frustrated faster than if they don’t participate at all,” Beckedahl warned.

The youth education expert Annika Gramol from the Evangelical support group for socio-political youth education in Berlin emphasized that young people also need space to learn such an exchange. This is opposed to the fact that political fringes are quickly portrayed as extreme in public.