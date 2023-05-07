Home » Söder: Union plans “signature campaign” against heating plans
Nuremberg (German news agency) – According to CSU leader Markus Söder, the Union is planning a “national signature campaign” against the amendment to the building energy law agreed by the traffic light government. The CDU will start the campaign, which will then be followed by the CSU, Söder said on Saturday at a small party conference in Nuremberg, where he was chosen as the top candidate for the state elections in autumn.

Referring to the so-called “Heating Act”, Söder said: “We will vote no in the Bundestag, in the Bundesrat, and after the federal elections will overturn these plans, that is our promise.” The SPD, Greens and FDP had agreed at the top level to make the installation of new gas and oil heating systems practically impossible from January 1, 2024 with an amendment to the Building Energy Act. Most recently, however, a third of the FDP parliamentary group had rebelled against the project, and at an FDP party conference it was almost unanimously voted not to support the ban on new heating systems.

