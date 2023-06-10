Home » Söder wants to speak at a demonstration against the heating law
News

Söder wants to speak at a demonstration against the heating law

by admin
Söder wants to speak at a demonstration against the heating law

Several thousand participants are expected to take part in a demonstration against the federal government’s heating law on Saturday (10:00 a.m.) in Erding near Munich. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced: It is about sending a clear signal from the “middle of society” in the direction of Berlin. The event is significantly supported by the cabaret artist Monika Gruber.

Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) and FDP-Country head Martin Hagen expected. In addition, many associations support the rally. The AfD also wanted to send a speaker, which she says was denied – now she is planning her own rally, also in Erding.

New traffic light law from 2024

With the Building Energy Act next year, the traffic light federal government wants to finally herald the departure from oil and gas heating systems. According to the draft law, from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. State funding is intended to cushion the switch socially, and there should also be transitional periods and hardship regulations.

The heating law is still controversial within the coalition. The FDP called for fundamental improvements to the draft law that had already been passed by the federal cabinet. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Friday, but expects a quick solution and the bill to be introduced in the Bundestag in the coming week.

See also  Sorrento, a new urban park and an archaeological site to recover - design competition - open procedure

You may also like

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy