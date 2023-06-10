Söder wants to speak at a demonstration against the heating law

Several thousand participants are expected to take part in a demonstration against the federal government’s heating law on Saturday (10:00 a.m.) in Erding near Munich. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced: It is about sending a clear signal from the “middle of society” in the direction of Berlin. The event is significantly supported by the cabaret artist Monika Gruber.

Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) and FDP-Country head Martin Hagen expected. In addition, many associations support the rally. The AfD also wanted to send a speaker, which she says was denied – now she is planning her own rally, also in Erding.

New traffic light law from 2024

With the Building Energy Act next year, the traffic light federal government wants to finally herald the departure from oil and gas heating systems. According to the draft law, from 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. State funding is intended to cushion the switch socially, and there should also be transitional periods and hardship regulations.

The heating law is still controversial within the coalition. The FDP called for fundamental improvements to the draft law that had already been passed by the federal cabinet. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Friday, but expects a quick solution and the bill to be introduced in the Bundestag in the coming week.