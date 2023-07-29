Sofia killed at 20 at home by her ex after a fight – News

A 23-year-old Italian of Moroccan origins, currently in custody at the Cologno Monzese carabinieri barracks, is accused of having killed, with multiple stab wounds in the throat, his ex-girlfriend, a 20-year-old Italian.

The crime dates back to last night and took place in the girl’s apartment. Investigations underway by the carabinieri of Sesto San Giovanni (Milan) to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts and the motive for the murder. The 20-year-old showed up at dawn confessing to the crime at the local police headquarters.

The interrogation of 23-year-old Zakaria Atqaoui is underway. In the barracks, with the carabinieri of the Sesto San Giovanni company (Milan), is the public prosecutor of Monza Emma Gambardella, who is conducting the interrogation. According to what emerged, the two young men had broken up and the crime took place following a quarrel. The girl’s parents, who were in Sardinia, having heard the news are returning to Cologno.

The victim



Deep brown eyes, a well-groomed face, a student at the Bicocca in Milan, a brother and two parents to whom she was very close. This is the portrait of Sofia Castelli, the 20-year-old girl stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend last night in Cologno Monzese (Milan), in her home. Sofia, described by those who knew her as a “cheerful, very sweet and full of dreams” girl, returned home at dawn after spending an evening at the disco, as she wrote in her latest stories published on the Instagram profile of she. The last one is at 5.58 in the morning. Before her she was dancing at “The Beach” in Milan, together with a friend of hers. In the disco, according to what emerged, there was also her ex-boyfriend Zakaria Atqaoui. The two had separated, but he too arrived at Sofia’s house, together with her friend. What happened after is still to be clarified. According to his own admission, Atqaoui killed Sofia at around 9.30 when he presented himself at the Local Police Command to turn himself in.

