Sofía Pinzón was crowned Minor Queen of the Accordion

Sofía Pinzón Donado, a native of Bucaramanga, managed to be crowned the Minor Queen of the Accordion in the 56th version of the Vallenato Legend Festival. The 15-year-old girl demonstrated her abilities and skills on the accordion, to establish herself as the winner of this folkloric event.

Second place went to Laura Sofía Benitez Cabezas and third place went to Heinis Yulieth Gulfo, from Santa Marta.

La Bumanguesa was crowned with the walk ‘What pain’ by Luis Enrique Martínez; the meringue ‘Mi Morenita’; the son ‘Vuelvo a compete’ and the puya ‘My talent’, by him, with which he excelled on stage, reaching the maximum score over his five opponents.

The competition took place at the La Pedregosa Recreation Center. In the second qualifying round, five were chosen to advance to the semifinal, whose group was also made up of accordion players Nickoll Peñaranda Sumalave and Diangely Salome Valencia Pajaro.

“I feel very excited and grateful to God and to my parents for this triumph as beautiful and great as winning the Vallenato Festival. I am proud of myself for what I have achieved, I fought hard for this dream,” said the young woman, who is a student at the Agustiniano de Floridablanca school, Bucaramanga.

Her first participation in the Vallenato Festival was in 2022, reaching the title of viceroy, for which she undertook an intense stage of preparation at the hands of Professor Miguel Avendaño.

