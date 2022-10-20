“Tourism must stop when it becomes a stress factor for local populations (human and non-human), and when it represents a threat to the quality of life of residents and the ability to perpetuate ecosystem services”. It is one of the great “lessons” of the Marmolada, with the tragedy four months ago: 11 deaths on 7 July 2022.

The Marmolada glacier is still off limit; to date it is not even known whether it will be possible to ski on the longest track in Europe, 12 km, from Punta Rocca to Malga Ciapela, in fact the closing order of the Municipality of Canazei persists. But the Veneto Regional College of Alpine Guides, together with the Cai and the Cnsas del Veneto have decided to organize an event on October 30 in Alleghe in memory of the victims of the collapse of a glacier wall, in memory of which they will also present a “manifesto” that they define “ethical”, but that is actually also political and social.

“The events of 3 July in Marmolada deeply shaken all of us, and the disappearance of two colleagues in those circumstances is certainly an event for which neither of us was prepared”, anticipates the president of the Veneto Alpine Guides Marco Brushini, who overhanging the Marmolada he knows them like the back of his hand. “In the following days, when the balance of the tragedy was becoming clear to everyone”, explains Scopini, “an ethical manifesto of the guides was born on the initiative of Lucia Montefiori, the son of the need to give a meaningful framework to catastrophe that has just happened and the desire to honor the memory of missing colleagues in this way ».

A list of five principles to inspire the work of the guides and which, subsequently, was adopted by both the Alpine Rescue and the Cai. Sunday 30 October in Alleghe, in the A. Franceschi congress hall, from 4.30 pm the popular subscription. Sweepers, the president of Cai Renato Frigo and the president of Cnsas Rodolfo Selenati will speak, who will illustrate the initiative in more detail on Friday in Belluno. In fact, a torchlight procession is also planned.

Cai guides, rescuers and mountaineers claim first of all – and this is the first point of the manifesto – the universal right to free use of natural environments. A freedom that in some quarters had been questioned after the deaths of 3 July. “Those who decide to frequent natural environments accept the risks and take responsibility for them: we recognize that no one can guarantee total safety in an uncontrollable environment characterized by objective risks, but we also know that subjective risks can be largely mitigated by knowledge of the territory, from the acquisition of skills and from the knowledge that comes from experience ». An important step, this, because we are on the eve, among other things, of probable decisions by the Judiciary of Trento, following the investigations into the dramatic event.

The manifesto confirms, on the second point, the rejection of a political vision of the mountains reduced to a playground, but also to a regulated leisure infrastructure. Maybe with flags to mark the risk areas. And with the ordinances to say where (not) you can go up. «It is important that awareness spreads of the fact that no one can have control of stochastic factors: not the mayors, not the mountain rescue, not the guides. The natural environments are dynamic and in constant evolution: those who are not willing to take responsibility, with awareness, of contact with nature, must make self-criticism and renounce the frequentation of these environments ».

Those who go to the highlands can obviously recognize – and this is the third point of the manifesto – climate change as a factor of increasing complexity of natural environments. “We know that in these evolving environments, unprecedented and extreme episodes are increasingly frequent. As guides we undertake to continue our training on the subject and to educate and disseminate among our customers: spreading knowledge on the factors of adaptation and mitigation is an act of responsibility towards future generations “. Similar commitment by the CAI and the Alpine Rescue.

With regard to tourism, the Manifesto recognizes the environmental impacts and commits operators to promote an ethical and responsible use of natural environments. “As tour operators, we feel the need to leave our mark on the market, encouraging ways of use that do not consume the territory, and that are respectful of the environment”.

The conclusion of the manifesto is a strong appeal to participation, which is considered “fundamental to best govern the evolving complexity of mountain territories”. Participation thus understood is the creation of networks between institutions, businesses, citizens, the third sector and professionals is a crucial aspect in the prevention of conflicts in the territory and in sharing a vision for the future.

“The guides”, we read (but the speech also applies to Cai and Alpine Rescue), “guard the impervious territories and engage in the role of privileged sentinels, actors of widespread surveillance on the signs of change, with a view to collaboration with other subjects present in the area “.