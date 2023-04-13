© Reuters



Amber Warrick

Investing.com — The shares of Ali Baba Hong Kong-listed Group Holding Ltd (HK:) (NYSE:), fell sharply on Thursday after a report said SoftBank Group Corp (TYO:) plans to offload nearly its entire stake in the e -commerce, while the Japanese investment house is grappling with a major crisis in its technology investments.

The sale will reduce SoftBank Corp’s (TYO:) stake in Alibaba Group to just 3.8%, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing an analysis of regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:) tumbled 4% in Hong Kong trade to HK$92.20, also prompting a nearly 1% loss in the broader index. Shares of Softbank were flat, while the index rose 0.1%.

The sale of Softbank comes after the investment house offloaded about $7.2 billion worth of Alibaba stock this year, preceded by a record $29 billion sale in 2022. At one point the firm had controlled up to 34% of Alibaba.

Alibaba has been the sole selling point of Softbank’s portfolio: The stock sales have been done largely to generate cash, while the investment firm has faced a severe downturn in its technology holdings over the past year.

The valuation of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:) also plunged to an all-time low in 2022 as the e-commerce giant was hit by a Chinese regulatory crusade against internet giants. But Softbank was still up significantly from its initial investment in the company, having paid $20 million for a sizable stake in Alibaba over 20 years ago.

The potential share sale comes as Alibaba’s shares rose sharply in March after the company announced plans to split into six separate companies. Signs of easing regulatory scrutiny in China and optimism about a recovery in the Chinese economy caused investors to return to buying the stock.

{Softbank}} is planning to float UK company Arm, which is among the few holdings still generating positive returns for the Japanese company. A sharp hike in interest rates decimated the value of Softbank’s portfolio through 2022, while broader markets soured on tech stocks.