Software AG increases sales and operating profit

by admin
DARMSTADT (dpa-AFX) – Software AG, which is being taken over by the financial investor Silver Lake, benefited from the good business with database software in the second quarter. Compared to the previous year, sales climbed by nine percent to 248 million euros. The declared future business with integration software grew less strongly than the business with database software. Earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill amortization (EBITA), adjusted for special effects, rose by around ten percent to EUR 54.3 million compared to the same period of the previous year. The operating result and sales were thus above the expectations of the analysts.

The US technology investor Silver Lake had recently secured the overwhelming majority of Software AG. Silver Lake hopes to close the acquisition in the fourth quarter./jcf/jha/

The software share is currently trading at a minus of -0.06% and a price of EUR 31.57.

