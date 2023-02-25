Climate change: soil and urban regeneration. The environmental and social consequences of soil consumption and settlement sprawl. The Workshops for Metropolitan Regeneration (ORMe) of the Metropolitan City of Bologna as instruments of administrative innovation.

These are the topics covered by the conference scheduled for 23 February 2023 in Bologna (from 9 to 17, Oratory of San Filippo Neri – via Manzoni 5)organized by the Territorial Planning and Sustainable Mobility Area of ​​the Metropolitan City of Bologna.

Il contrast to land use remains a central objective for the fight against climate change. There urban regeneration in this perspective it assumes a fundamental role as the only alternative to the obsolete model of expansive urban planning, whose disastrous effects, due to the loss of ecosystem services provided by the precious resource “soil”, are made evident by the increasingly frequent extreme climatic events. Regeneration on a large area scale can contribute through a network of skills and relationships between local realities to contrasting the social, economic and demographic fragility of metropolitan areas.

The conference, through interventions by technical speakers of national importance from Administrations, Public Bodies and Universities, together with a comparison between local politicians, will aim to highlight the urgency of soil protection actions, questioning both the choices and the most effective tools to promote urban regeneration, starting from the new planning and governance proposals of the Metropolitan City of Bologna, such as the Workshops for Metropolitan Regeneration (ORMe), stimulating a necessary political and disciplinary debate.

The conference, promoted by the Metropolitan City under the patronage of the Municipality of Bologna, the Emilia-Romagna Region, SPISA UNIBO, and ASSO Ingegneri e Architetti, CIA Emilia Centro, Coldiretti Bologna, Confagricoltura, INU Emilia-Romagna, Urban Innovation Foundation, Order of Engineers Bologna, Order of Architects Bologna, Italian Society of Urban Planners, Terra Viva Cisl, is aimed at administrators, politicians, technicians of Public Administrations, planners and professionals of the sector, civil and trade associations, research institutions, universities.

The recognition of training credits is foreseen for architects and engineers enrolled in professional associations. For further information, please refer to the reference Orders.

The complete program will be published shortly on the website of the Metropolitan City of Bologna.

