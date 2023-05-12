Soil characterization advances in 16 municipalities of Cesar

In 23 municipalities of the Colombian Caribbean coast, the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute – IGAC is carrying out field work to collect soil information at a semi-detailed scale, 1:25,000, with which information is obtained to support cadastral updating, planning and territorial ordering, among other benefits for the integral development of the country.

Agustín Codazzi, Astrea, Becerril, Bosconia, Chimichagua, Chiriguaná, Curumaní, El Paso, La Jagua de Ibirico, La Paz, Manaure Balcón Del Cesar, Pueblo Bello, San Diego, Aguachica, Rio de Oro and González (Cesar), El Banco , Guamal, San Zenón, San Sebastián de Buenavista, Santa Bárbara de Pinto, Pijiño del Carmen and Santa Ana (Magdalena), are the municipalities in which about 30 IGAC professionals work in the soil characterization and sampling process. .

The objective of this work is to characterize the lands present in the different municipalities and thus obtain data to identify the use capacity and its vocation, key information in the Comprehensive Rural Reform, food security and sustainable land use.

“We are carrying out a semi-detailed soil survey at a 25,000 scale, which indicates that one centimeter of the map is equivalent to 6.25 hectares of land. This helps us to specify the information to consolidate it into cartographic units, which are defined in the established methodology, to be classified, defined and quantified in capacity, vocation and current use of the land” said Ricardo Siachoque, IGAC Deputy Director of Agrology.

This process in the field begins with the opening of trunks (50 centimeter holes), to identify the main characteristics of the soils that allow defining where the samples are taken that will be analyzed in the IGAC National Soil Laboratory and with this, identify the pH, color, texture and fertility among others.

