Solar eclipse can be partially seen in El Salvador on October 14

With the aim of preventing violence among young people and creating comprehensive spaces for them, the deputies reformed, with 64 votes, the 2023 Budget Law, to incorporate $4,408,460.00, to the National Directorate of Municipal Works (DOM).

The resources, coming from the Loan and Financial Contribution Contract between the Kreditanstalt fúr Wiederaufbau (KfW) and the Republic of El Salvador, will serve to continue the execution of the Program to Improve Safe Coexistence Spaces for Youth in El Salvador.

Specifically, the money will be invested to improve the comprehensive centers of Colón and Quezaltepeque, in La Libertad. Also that of Santiago Nonualco, in La Paz, that of Cojutepeque, in Cuscatlán, and that of Tecoluca, in San Vicente.

The resources will also be used to strengthen job skills for young people by hiring professional services of social support managers for the program.

Likewise, the capacities of national executing institutions linked to the program for training and educational activities will be strengthened: acquisition of furniture and computer equipment and support and monitoring consulting will be hired for the program.

Deputy Christian Guevara explained that this program was initially executed by the Social Investment Fund for Local Development (FISDL), but due to the dissolution of this entity the DOM will continue the project.

“This is in line with our presidential mandate to give opportunities to the people and young people. And here we are doing it quickly,” mentioned the parliamentarian.

While legislator Jorge Castro affirmed that when initiatives like this are promoted, they are committed to improving the direction of the country.

“The youth sector is a safe investment, because we pay for the adults of tomorrow, those who are going to make decisions for the country and who are going to be the officials who occupy the vital positions where decisions are made,” said Castro. .