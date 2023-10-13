Solar eclipse this Saturday, myths and truths of this phenomenon

This Saturday, October 14, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will occur, an astronomical phenomenon in which the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially hiding the image of the Sun from viewers on Earth.

During an annular eclipse, the Moon’s apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun, making the Sun appear like a ring.

The eclipse will be visible throughout Colombian territory, but its appearance will vary depending on location. In some cities, it will be seen as an annular eclipse, while in other parts it will be partial.

The eclipse will last approximately 4 hours and 23 minutes in Colombia, starting around 11:30 AM

Do eclipses affect us?

Eclipses have been the subject of fascination and speculation throughout history, leading to the creation of various myths and misunderstandings about them. Here I present some myths and truths about eclipses:

Myth 1: Solar eclipses are dangerous to human vision.

Truth: Solar eclipses can be dangerous to your eyes if viewed without proper protection. Direct sunlight can damage your eyes, and viewing a solar eclipse without proper protection, such as certified eclipse glasses, can cause serious eye damage.

You should never look directly at the sun during a solar eclipse without proper protection.

Myth 2: Lunar eclipses are bad omens or have negative effects on people.

Truth: Lunar eclipses have no negative effect on people or the planet.

They are natural astronomical events that occur when the Earth, Moon and Sun align in a particular position.

Lunar eclipses are simply interesting visual phenomena.

Myth 3: Eclipses cause significant changes in human behavior or the weather.

Truth: There is no credible scientific evidence to support the idea that eclipses have a significant effect on human behavior or climate.

Climate changes and human behavior are influenced by a variety of factors, but eclipses are not one of them.

Myth 4: Animals go crazy during an eclipse.

Truth: There is no reliable scientific evidence to support the idea that animals go crazy during an eclipse.

Animals may be sensitive to changes in light and temperature during an eclipse, but this doesn’t make them go crazy.

Most animals continue with their normal activities.

Myth 5: Eclipses are rare events.

Truth: Eclipses are not extremely rare events. In fact, there are several solar and lunar eclipses every year in different parts of the world.

What is rare is for an eclipse to occur in a specific geographic location, since the precise alignment of the Earth, Moon, and Sun to produce an eclipse does not occur everywhere at once.

In short, eclipses are fascinating and beautiful astronomical events, but they have no significant effects on humans or the Earth.

However, it is important to take proper precautions during solar eclipses to protect your eyes and enjoy these events safely.

