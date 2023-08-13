Home » Solar electric fence device for pastures: Thieves don’t stand a chance here
News

Solar electric fence device for pastures: Thieves don’t stand a chance here

by admin
Solar electric fence device for pastures: Thieves don’t stand a chance here

The solar controller recognizes whether the batteries need to be charged and adjusts accordingly. Monitoring of the device is possible with the Highland App. In the event of a voltage drop or other faults, the animal owner is notified directly via his or her telephone.

The remote control allows the device to be switched on and off directly from the fence line. And to prevent theft or vandalism, the entire station under power set. This can only be issued manually using a key – so thieves don’t stand a chance.

See also  Rains caused emergencies in Santa Rosa de Cabal

You may also like

Construction of a new bridge begins in Sensunapan,...

They discover an ancient pyramid of 4,000 years...

End of holidays in five federal states: full...

Dredging and Cleanup Efforts in Mentougou, Fangshan, and...

It rains in different parts of the country

Know the ranking of political groups with the...

SMI and ATX – just diverge

President Abinader Launches Special Program of Happy Family...

CSD in Mannheim ended prematurely

Construction of a new bridge over the Sensunapan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy