Home » Sold out at the Open Day for Cie in Frosinone – Lazio
News

Sold out at the Open Day for Cie in Frosinone – Lazio

by admin
Sold out at the Open Day for Cie in Frosinone – Lazio

Released 140 documents, took the data of another 200 in line

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FROSINONE, APRIL 15 – 140 electronic identity cards (Cie) were issued today by the Municipality of Frosinone during the open day reserved for all citizens with an identity document that is no longer valid or in due in the next six months.

Through the initiative it was possible to obtain the new document without any reservation, and users were also given the opportunity to take the photo directly on the spot, with the equipment made available by the Municipality.

The number of people who joined the open day for the Cie was higher than expected. Once the slots in the registry office have run out, the staff has collected around 200 names and telephone numbers from the citizens in line: in the next few days, they will be contacted directly by the offices to fix the appointment for the renewal. The administration is also evaluating the possibility of organizing another open day for the Cie.

“Today’s event – commented the mayor Riccardo Mastrangeli and the councilor Alessandra Sardellitti – is part of the activities that the administration intends to carry out to allow citizens to communicate even more easily with bodies and institutions”. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy