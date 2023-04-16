Sold out at the Open Day for Cie in Frosinone – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FROSINONE, APRIL 15 – 140 electronic identity cards (Cie) were issued today by the Municipality of Frosinone during the open day reserved for all citizens with an identity document that is no longer valid or in due in the next six months.



Through the initiative it was possible to obtain the new document without any reservation, and users were also given the opportunity to take the photo directly on the spot, with the equipment made available by the Municipality.



The number of people who joined the open day for the Cie was higher than expected. Once the slots in the registry office have run out, the staff has collected around 200 names and telephone numbers from the citizens in line: in the next few days, they will be contacted directly by the offices to fix the appointment for the renewal. The administration is also evaluating the possibility of organizing another open day for the Cie.



“Today’s event – commented the mayor Riccardo Mastrangeli and the councilor Alessandra Sardellitti – is part of the activities that the administration intends to carry out to allow citizens to communicate even more easily with bodies and institutions”. (HANDLE).

