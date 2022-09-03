A success that perhaps not everyone expected but the opening event of the Third Polo in Milan is sold out. The opening of the electoral campaign in the Lombard capital which includes interventions from the stage of the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, and of the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, takes place at the Superstudio in via Tortona in the Lombard capital. The main hall has about 1,500 seats but “five thousand people follow the event in attendance from all the rooms set up”, explains Alessia Cappello, councilor for economic development of the Municipality of Milan, who opens and conducts the congress from the stage , apologizing to those left out. There are not a few, at least a hundred, who have also given rise to some moments of tension, with shoving and shouting to be able to enter, and are barely kept outside by the event staff. Among the speeches also that of the ministers Mara Carfagna, Mariastella Gelmini and Elena Bonetti.

From the stage, the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, does not use half words: «With Carlo Calenda we have to save the country: on the one hand there is the populist right and on the other a populist left that has grown in denial. Either we make a good result or the country is in trouble. We are the only useful vote for Italy to return to growth ». The former mayor of Florence also makes a commitment: «After having achieved a good result in the elections on the name of the single party we will have to discuss. But the first one-party event let’s go together to do it in Ventotene at the political training school ». Before the start of the event, the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda addresses the party secretary Enrico Letta: «We will not stop the right by saying” let’s stop the right “but by telling the Italians what we want to do. There is actually no useful vote that is not on the plurinominal, in particular in the Senate and that is where we will stop the right ”.