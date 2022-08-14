Home News Sold out from Camogli to Portofino: the high prices do not stop the assault
News

Sold out from Camogli to Portofino: the high prices do not stop the assault

by admin
Sold out from Camogli to Portofino: the high prices do not stop the assault

Let’s call it the summer of insane temperatures and endless queues. It will be due to the desire for travel combined with that of the sea, that the influx of tourists on the Riviera knows no setbacks, not even in August, the month in which many Ligurians preferred to aim for a distant journey. Not even the price increases seem to discourage the desire for a holiday, according to the Codacons these of 2022 are the most expensive in the last 50 years, with increases in hotels that are around + 21%, restaurants + 4% and bathing establishments +5. % to reach peaks of 15%.

See also  2 people were killed while driving through the water under the railway bridge in Haidian District, Beijing | Heavy rain in Beijing | Serious water accumulation

You may also like

Part-time in the morning, so the shopping is...

Xiamen adds 2 new confirmed cases in 3...

The highest temperature value and the number of...

Bomb under the Delizia bridge, 22 people evacuated:...

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control |...

Air flights, triple-digit increases. The Rome-Paris and Rome-London...

After Shanghai “evacuated overseas Chinese” from Hainan, let...

Another 5 thousand euros for games Maria thinks...

3 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing yesterday,...

Weather forecast, up to mid-August thunderstorms over half...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy