Let’s call it the summer of insane temperatures and endless queues. It will be due to the desire for travel combined with that of the sea, that the influx of tourists on the Riviera knows no setbacks, not even in August, the month in which many Ligurians preferred to aim for a distant journey. Not even the price increases seem to discourage the desire for a holiday, according to the Codacons these of 2022 are the most expensive in the last 50 years, with increases in hotels that are around + 21%, restaurants + 4% and bathing establishments +5. % to reach peaks of 15%.