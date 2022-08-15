Pleasant breeze, bearable heat. And many, many people: at least 200 thousand presences, according to the estimates of the Municipality. Lignano thus spent Ferragosto, with the peak of arrivals, many foreign tourists and many commuters, who arrived in these hours to spend the summer party by the sea. The beach umbrellas in the factories sold out, just as the hunt for parking is extremely difficult: this confirms the trend of this season, which has brought the Friulian seaside resort back to pre-Covid tourist levels. The safety device prepared by the police to cope with the increase in attendance held: no particular critical situations were reported, at least until the late afternoon of August 15.

More animation

“There are so many people everywhere: on the beach, in bars, in hotels. It is a beautiful mid-August, joyful and carefree: a climate that we have not experienced for three years, despite the great commitment of the operators », confirms Giorgio Ardito, president of the Lignano Pineta company. “We left at full capacity, even with the animators: compared to last year we made available seven, between Bathroom 3 and 4, which move to Sabbiadoro in the case of particular events”, adds Ardito.

To the consolidation of local presences (“Many Friulians have rediscovered Lignano with the pandemic, choosing it again this year”) is added the full-scale recovery of tourism from abroad, “even from Belgium, Switzerland, France, presences that we have not observed since several years. These are flanked by our historical basins, such as Austria, Hungary, but also Czechia, Slovakia, Denmark and the Netherlands ».

Foreigners on the rise. Also from Ukraine

“August is August”, confirms the regional coordinator of the Italian seaside syndicate (Sib), Salvatore Sapienza, and as tradition dictates, in the middle of the month “the beaches are full of visitors, even if they are less crowded than one might think considering the good performance of the season in June and July ». Many foreigners under the umbrella: «This means that August is no longer just the month of holidays for Italians. They come from Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg. In July in particular, several visitors from the Czech Republic were registered. In addition, and for the first time, during the summer there were many Ukrainian bathers in Lignano ».

On the other hand, he adds, “we saw very few Russians, although Lignano has always had a certain interesting Russian clientele”. For an overall analysis of the August attendance trend, Sapienza adds, “we will have to wait for the week from the 22nd and see if the full house is confirmed. In the two years of restrictions due to Covid, in Fvg we have been less penalized than our colleagues in central and southern Italy, because foreigners have in any case reached our coast. The health emergency has also made us reacquire a clientele that has rediscovered the regional coast. And in 2022, especially in June, we recorded good results, thanks to the favorable temperatures and the great desire to go to the beach right away ».

Entertainment, fires and fun

Already in the morning there was a sold-out in several establishments, where the few umbrellas and sunbeds not yet booked were sold out. “Even the parking lots are quite full”, says with satisfaction the councilor for tourism of Lignano, Massimo Brini, who throughout the afternoon has been in contact with the local police headquarters, which monitors the situation on the Adriatic coast. “We have a lot of people on the beach, a lot of people walking around the center, the places that are working well: there is something to be satisfied with – he analyzes -. We hope that the weather will also keep up for the evening, when the fireworks are scheduled ».

At 11.30 pm on August 15th, eyes aimed at the sky for the magic of the Sabbiadoro fireworks intended to seal the peak day of summer. Tuesday 16 the awaited appointment with “The fire of the sea” returns from 11.30 pm in the water mirror in front of Piazza Marcello D’Olivo and from the Pontile a Mare, a show that returns to Pineta after two years of absence. To create golden fans, silver clouds, parachute fires and traditional ghosts the inspiration of the “magician of fires”, Ciro Manfredonia, to choreograph a fireworks display, conceived in 1995 with Renzo Ardito, the then president of the Lignano Pineta company. «A unique show, created by the Iannotta family from Mondragone, which has been involved in fireworks for sixteen generations», proudly claims Giorgio Ardito.

There are many themed parties, with the Tent Bar offering the now traditional “Christmas when it comes … it comes” (with hundreds of kids dressed in a Christmas theme, including Santas, reindeer and gift packs), the watermelon offered to vacationers of the Pineta bathing establishments and the election of Miss Watermelon (for the record, Beatrice won).