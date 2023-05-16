Soldier was killed with his own weapon in Timana

Wilfer Rubiano Macas, 36, was murdered by two men with whom, apparently in an act of intolerance, they shot him in the chest with a weapon they owned. While he was on leave in the municipality of Timana.

The southern region of the department of Huila is a constant witness of crimes of social intolerance. This particular incident took place in the municipality of Timana. A National Army soldier would have been murdered by two men while he was conversing with them inside a house in the urban area of ​​that town, according to preliminary information.

The crime occurred around 6:30 p.m. the previous Sunday in the El Progreso neighborhood of Timáná. Three subjects were present, including 36-year-old Wilfer Rubiano Macas, who apparently would be drinking alcohol. This is believed to have contributed to the altercation between the victim and the perpetrators.

According to what was declared by a source, the individuals would have started a confrontation for unspecified reasons. They allegedly took the weapon from Rubiano Macas and shot him in the chest.

The perpetrators of the crime fled with the weapon after committing the act, but Wilfer collapsed and died shortly after. According to the opinion of the forensic experts, the victim’s left pectoral region was the site of the injury, which impacted his vital organs.

It may interest you: Young man died after being stabbed in a fight in Neiva

Criminalistics teams arrived at the scene to carry out urgent work and lift the body, which was later transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine. The deceased was a professional soldier who had served in the National Army for approximately 19 years.

The authorities are carrying out the corresponding work to determine what happened and enable the prosecution of the alleged perpetrators, who have already been fully identified.